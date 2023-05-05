Advertise With Us
FAA says small plane crashed into Tar River near Pitt-Greenville Airport

The airplane crash happened around 8:45 a.m.
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A small single-engine airplane crashed near the Pitt-Greenville Airport this morning.

PGV Director Bill Hopper said their radar lost tracking of the plane around 8:45 a.m. He said the aircraft went down about a mile short of the runway.

Hopper said two people were seen outside the plane waving at a helicopter that was in the area.

The FAA told WITN that the Piper PA-28 crashed into the Tar River with two people on board.

Rescue crews are still trying to reach those on board.

Stay with WITN-TV and WITN.com for more on this developing story.

