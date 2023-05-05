Advertise With Us
People in Washington take part in first night of downtown social district

Washington becomes newest municipality to implement a social district
Washington becomes newest municipality to implement a social district
By Jaylen Holloway
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) -People strolled down Main Street in downtown Washington Thursday evening as they carried cups full of their favorite adult beverage under the new social district guidelines.

“I mean it’s a beautiful spring and summer day, who doesn’t want a drink in hand,” said Dylan Cutler, Two Rivers Alehouse manager. “You can go shopping around some of the other places.”

Social districts have been highly touted in cities across the Tar Heel State recently, and downtown Washington is the latest to jump aboard.

People can carry their drinks inside any participating downtown business that has a sticker in their window and an ABC permit.

Some fear those rules may be broken, but not residents like Sonny Fields.

“This is a pretty laid-back town, I don’t think that’s going to be a problem,” Fields said. “It’s not like a big college town, it’s laid back.”

People have to be in the area of Main Street and Market Street, in order to carry their social district labeled cups.

Some will visit their favorite boutique, and some may strangely walk inside a gun store like Warren’s Sport Headquarters.

“I can’t sell you a firearm if you’ve been drinking,” said Tracy Warren, Warren’s Sport Headquarters Owner. “It’s just responsible on my part to do that.”

The social district gives people a chance to dibble and dabble in adult beverages from different bars and restaurants. Even those who make the drinks like Cutler.

“When I get a Thursday, Friday, or Saturday; you’ll definitely catch me down Main Street with a cup in hand,” Cutler said. “No doubt.”

The downtown social district runs from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays.

