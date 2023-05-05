One arrest made in Halifax Co. murder; second man wanted

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolina deputies have made an arrest in the case of a Virginia man found dead in his SUV nine days ago.

Halifax County deputies have charged Robin Jeffrey with first degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Desmond Sloan, of Chesapeake, was found dead in the front seat of the SUV off Highway 48 back on April 26th.

Desmond Sloan (Halifax County Sheriff's Office)

Also wanted in the case is Javon “Woo-Woo” Sesson, of Roanoke Rapids, for possession of a firearm by a felon. Deputies say the charge for the 27-year-old Sesson is related to events after the shooting death of Sloan.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Sesson should call Halifax County deputies.

As for Jeffrey, he is being held without bond.

