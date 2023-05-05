Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Nash County Deputies to crack down on four-wheelers

Nash County Sheriff
Nash County Sheriff(Nash County SO)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOLD VALLEY, N.C. (WITN) - One ENC sheriff is responding to complaints about four-wheelers and other off-road vehicles.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Department says they have received a large number of complaints about people riding four-wheelers, and ATVs. and dirt bikes along US 64 from Franklin County into the Gold Valley community in Nash County.

According to deputies, the area is very popular for riders to use to get to state property such as powerline access trails, as well as areas along the side of US 64.

“Some riders have no regard for the motoring public,” a statement from the Nash County Sheriff’s Department said. “Furthermore, this route passes through people’s personal property and agricultural farms. The damage to the above-listed areas caused by ATVs has cost people and the State of North Carolina countless amounts of money and time.”

According to deputies, the problem in the area has gotten so bad that they are having to increase patrols in the area.

“Starting this weekend and many more to come, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office will be taking a strong approach to these vandals and will be saturating the area for any violators.” the statement said.

Deputies said several resources will be used in the increased patrols and that in addition to handing out tickets, deputies will also be seizing off-road vehicles from violators.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerry Flakes, Jr.
SHERIFF: Georgia man in Wallace Walmart standoff has escaped custody
Daquavus Atkinson
DEPUTIES: Traffic stop ends in arrest of wanted man
Crash at the intersection of Frog Level Road and Forlines Road.
Three car pile-up sends one of seven people to hospital
Top left to right: Chi-ali Bunn, Elijah Caudle, Kenneth Pomeroy, Bottom: Rodney Alligood,...
Nash County deputies arrest 6 on federal firearm charges
Alder Marin-Sotelo
Escapee charged in Wake Co. deputy death caught in Mexico

Latest News

Gregory Morris
POLICE: Jacksonville man exposed himself to child
Police said this man stole multiple air conditioner units from Lowe's.
Greenville Police want this guy to “chill out” in a jail cell
Robin Jeffrey, Javon "Woo Woo" Sesson
One arrest made in Halifax Co. murder; second man wanted
Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Spotty showers expected at times this weekend