Lenoir Co. renovating administrative building in June; temporary locations announced

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Some government agencies in Lenoir County will temporarily move for renovations.

Lenoir County announced that the administrative building on Queen Street will be undergoing renovations in June. These agencies will begin relocating to temporary locations for the renovation.

The county gave the following schedule for the agencies:

Environmental Health: closed to move May 9 and will move to 112 S. Queen Street.

Inspections/Planning: closed to move May 10 and will move to 118 S. Queen Street.

Tax office: closed to move May 17 to move to 110 S. Queen Street.

Register of Deeds: closed May 18 to move to 112 S. Queen Street.

- (Lenoir County government)

The county says all phone numbers will remain the same and will be active, except for moving day when it will be restored the following buisness day.

The county’s Register of Deeds provided the following additional information on its operations:

It will not record deeds on May 17 or May 18 (electronically or presented in person).

It will be available to record other documents on May 17.

It will not record any documents/instruments on May 18.

It will not record any maps on May 17 or May 18.

It will record deeds and maps on May 17 if they were previously stamped by the Tax Department

The public will not have physical access to real estate books, map books, map machines or public computers. Attorneys will not have access to the judgment computer.

