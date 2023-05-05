Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Houston-area Shell chemical plant catches fire

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet his agency was responding to calls about...
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet his agency was responding to calls about “some type of explosion.”(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEER PARK, Texas (AP) — A chemical plant in the Houston area caught fire Friday, sending a huge plume of smoke into the sky.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the fire was at a Shell USA Inc. facility in Deer Park, a suburb east of Houston.

Officers received a service call just after 3 p.m. Friday to help divert traffic around the plant, Harris County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Thomas Gilliland said. The city of Deer Park said in an advisory that there was no shelter-in-place order for residents.

Fire crews from the plant and nearby plants are responding, as well as the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office, who is leading the response, Gilliland said.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet his agency was responding to calls about “some type of explosion.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A helicopter from the Coast Guard station in Elizabeth City was brought in.
Coast Guard rescues plane crash victims near Pitt-Greenville Airport
Jerry Flakes, Jr.
SHERIFF: Georgia man in Wallace Walmart standoff has escaped custody
Daquavus Atkinson
DEPUTIES: Traffic stop ends in arrest of wanted man
Crash at the intersection of Frog Level Road and Forlines Road.
Three car pile-up sends one of seven people to hospital
Alder Marin-Sotelo
Escapee charged in Wake Co. deputy death caught in Mexico

Latest News

In this image from a Washington Metropolitan Police Department officer's body-worn video...
Man gets 14 years in Jan. 6 case, longest sentence imposed yet
FILE - Perrigo has applied to sell a decades-old birth control pill over the counter.
Over-the-counter birth control pill faces FDA questions
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder
Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Warm and Mostly Dry Weekend
Fort Wayne firefighters were called to a house fire that the homeowner says his riding...
House catches fire after riding lawnmower explodes in backyard