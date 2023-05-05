Advertise With Us
Greenville Police want this guy to “chill out” in a jail cell

Police said this man stole multiple air conditioner units from Lowe's.
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police need your assistance identifying a man they say stole air conditioning units from area stores.

Police say the man was seen on store surveillance cameras at Walmart on March 24 and again at Lowes on March 25th stealing multiple air conditioners.

If you want to help this person “chill out” at the Pitt County Jail, just “be cool” and call the Greenville Police Department at 252-329-3521.

