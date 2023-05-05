Greenville Police want this guy to “chill out” in a jail cell

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police need your assistance identifying a man they say stole air conditioning units from area stores.

Police say the man was seen on store surveillance cameras at Walmart on March 24 and again at Lowes on March 25th stealing multiple air conditioners.

If you want to help this person “chill out” at the Pitt County Jail, just “be cool” and call the Greenville Police Department at 252-329-3521.

