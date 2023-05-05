Advertise With Us
Elizabeth City police investigate accident involving dirt bike

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolina law enforcement is investigating after a crash sends a dirt bike driver to the hospital Thursday.

Elizabeth City Police Department officers say they found Thomas Stokley with visible injuries to the lower half of his body yesterday around 3:30 p.m.

Investigating officers say the 30-year-old was thrown from a blue 2023 Yahamha dirt bike after running into the rear of a 2022 Toyota at the 900 block of Hunter Street.

According to police, the dirt bike driver was taken to Sentara Hospital Elizabeth City and then flown to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for his injuries.

ECPD says this is an active, ongoing investigation, and charges could be brought forward. They are urging the public to call (252) 335-4321 with any information.

