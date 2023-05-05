Advertise With Us
Efforts against Great Lakes Fire containment continue

The fire is now 70% contained.(U.S. Forest Service)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Those in the east fighting the huge fire in the Croatan National Forest continue to make progress.

The U.S. Forest Service said Friday morning that the Great Lakes Fire is now 70% contained and remains at 32,400 acres or roughly about 50 square miles in size.

The fire has been burning for just over two weeks.

The Forest Service said they continue to patrol and monitor heat sources today.

County Line Road has reopened, though foresters say drivers using nearby roads should be careful as fire equipment continues to use the road.

There are 224 people working on the fire that is expected to burn until the middle of June.

