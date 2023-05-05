Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

ECU prepares for graduation

(n/a)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Preparations are underway at Dowdy-Ficklin Stadium in Greenville for ECU’s graduating class of 2023.

More than 3000 students will take the stage to receive a college degree on Friday, and with a large number of graduates, the area will have a large number of drivers. ECU Police Captain Chris Sutton says they improved their traffic management plan this year

“We’ll be closing 14th Street from Elm to Charles Boulevard and that will close at 9 am and stay closed until the end of the ceremony,” Sutton said.

Sutton says he can’t stress enough that graduates and guests need to make travel plans a priority and leave early.

“Make sure that you allow enough time to be able to get through the traffic and get into the parking lot to get your parking space and then get from your parking space to your seat at the stadium,” he said.

Bars and restaurants in Greenville say they’re also ready to keep the public safe when it comes to serving alcohol this weekend.

Tie breakers manager Kevin Anderson says to think twice if you plan to come and drink your heart out.

“We’ve had to step in with people before you know having to cut them off and stuff like that. So it’s something that we are used to doing and we’re gona continue doing regardless of what’s going on,” Anderson said.

Captain Sutton says he wants to remind everyone to put safety first by planning ahead and afterward, celebrate responsibly.

“We want them to look back on this weekend and it be something that they have happy memories for not something that generates a sad emotion,” Sutton said.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerry Flakes, Jr.
Georgia man facing charges in Wallace Walmart standoff
Top left to right: Chi-ali Bunn, Elijah Caudle, Kenneth Pomeroy, Bottom: Rodney Alligood,...
Nash County deputies arrest 6 on federal firearm charges
First responders are on the scene of a shooting in Midtown Atlanta on Wednesday.
1 killed, at least 4 hurt in Atlanta medical building shooting; suspect captured, police say
Crash at the intersection of Frog Level Road and Forlines Road.
Three car pile-up sends one of seven people to hospital
Wayne County woman celebrates $100,000 scratch-off win

Latest News

Victor Pavia III owner of, "Vic's Bricks" speaking with Craven County Sheriff's Maj. David...
Business owner shares road to substance recovery
Hurricane preparedness kit
What’s in Charlie’s hurricane preparedness kit?
Jerry Flakes, Jr.
SHERIFF: Georgia man in Wallace Walmart standoff has escaped custody
Man accused of breaking into dozens of stores in multiple counties facing more charges