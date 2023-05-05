ECU prepares for graduation

Preparations are underway at Dowdy-Ficklin Stadium in Greenville for ECU’s graduating class of 2023.

More than 3000 students will take the stage to receive a college degree on Friday, and with a large number of graduates, the area will have a large number of drivers. ECU Police Captain Chris Sutton says they improved their traffic management plan this year

“We’ll be closing 14th Street from Elm to Charles Boulevard and that will close at 9 am and stay closed until the end of the ceremony,” Sutton said.

Sutton says he can’t stress enough that graduates and guests need to make travel plans a priority and leave early.

“Make sure that you allow enough time to be able to get through the traffic and get into the parking lot to get your parking space and then get from your parking space to your seat at the stadium,” he said.

Bars and restaurants in Greenville say they’re also ready to keep the public safe when it comes to serving alcohol this weekend.

Tie breakers manager Kevin Anderson says to think twice if you plan to come and drink your heart out.

“We’ve had to step in with people before you know having to cut them off and stuff like that. So it’s something that we are used to doing and we’re gona continue doing regardless of what’s going on,” Anderson said.

Captain Sutton says he wants to remind everyone to put safety first by planning ahead and afterward, celebrate responsibly.

“We want them to look back on this weekend and it be something that they have happy memories for not something that generates a sad emotion,” Sutton said.

