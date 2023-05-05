ECU Health CEO denies claims of providing transgender services to toddlers

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU Health’s CEO is denying claims made on a show on Fox News that the hospital provides transgender services to toddlers.

“I want to be clear: ECU Health does not offer gender-affirming surgery to minors, nor does the health system offer gender-affirming transition care to toddlers,” said ECU Health CEO, Dr. Mike Waldrum in an internal e-mail sent to employees that was shared with WITN.

Waldrum said that ECU Health has become what he said was a target of escalating online misinformation and flat-out falsehoods about the care the organization provides to LGBTQ patients.

Waldrum said the Fox News morning show, Fox and Friends First, told a nationwide TV audience Wednesday morning that ECU Health provided transgender services to toddlers.

According to Waldrum, Fox and Friends first emailed ECU Health at 12:28 a.m. Wednesday morning asking for comments on the claims which he says are being made by politically motivated groups.

Waldrum said the deadline to respond to the email with comments was 3:30 a.m. - three hours later in the middle of the night.

Fox and Friends First aired the information between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m. that morning.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, ECU Health wrote about threats it says some of its staff have encountered in recent days:

“ECU Health does not offer gender-affirming surgery to minors nor does the health system offer gender-affirming transition care to toddlers.

As a mission-driven organization, ECU Health cares for all community members regardless of beliefs or identifications. ECU Health offers interdisciplinary gender-affirming primary care, which includes access to both physicians and a marriage and family therapist, for LGBTQ+ patients. Gender-affirming primary care includes important services like mental health care, nutrition, and social work, all aimed at ensuring LGTBQ+ patients and their guardians have access to the care, information, and resources required to make decisions that fit their unique needs.

It is important to note that the comments and opinions of employees, including those published, in any organization do not necessarily reflect policies or services provided by that organization.

ECU Health is extremely concerned by the escalating rhetoric and threats aimed at team members and medical providers in recent days and especially given those comments are a result of misinformation.”

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.