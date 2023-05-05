ECU Class of ‘23 turns their tassels

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU held its Spring graduation for the Class of 2023 Friday in Dowdy-Ficklin Stadium.

According to ECU, the class had 4,946 graduates. Of those, 3,556 were undergraduates, 1,013 earned master’s degrees, 220 were certificate recipients and 157 earned doctoral degrees. The graduates represented 39 states and 94 of North Carolina’s 100 counties.

“The journey to this day required a great deal of personal sacrifice,” ECU Chancellor Philip Rogers told the graduates. “But you have persevered. You are strong and you are resilient. And you graduate at a moment in time when you are desperately needed, when your skills, your talents, your knowledge, and your leadership are required in order for this world to thrive.”

Dr. Freeman A. Hrabowski III, president emeritus of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County was the keynote speaker for this year’s graduation.

“Commencement is the beginning of the next stage of life,” Hrabowski said. “never stop learning.”

At the end of the ceremony, Student Government Association president Ryan Bonnett and Dr. Brandon Frye, vice chancellor for student affairs, oversaw the traditional turning of the tassels, and Zyion Stephens led the singing of ECU’s alma mater.

