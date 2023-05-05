East Carolina University Graduation today

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Today is a big day for graduates here in Eastern Carolina.

East Carolina University is celebrating the graduation of more than 4,500 Pirates along with their friends and families today!

Dr. Freeman A. Hrabowski lll, president emeritus of the University of Maryland Baltimore County has been named the keynote speaker for the spring commencement ceremony.

Commencement will begin this morning at 10 a.m. inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.

Recognition ceremonies for individual colleges and departments will take place today and tomorrow on various parts of ECU’s campus.

