Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

D.H. Conley girls softball tops South Central to claim conference title outright

Vikings 3, Falcons 0
By Eric Gullickson
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 12:02 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - 19th ranked Conley softball shutout South Central 3-0 on Thursday night for the outright conference title.

Vikings freshman Taylor Getsinger the big hit. The throw to third got away and Mia Trueblood scored. Getsinger would later come in on a fielders choice. Conley went up 3-0.

Olivia Hadnott pitched a shutout in the circle. A big win on senior day for the Vikings.

“Having a conference championship is good for the school, good for these young ladies, good for the seniors,” says D.H. Conley head coach Wayne Deans, “It’s three in a row for them cause the COVID year obviously no one was champions. Right now we are thinking about tomorrow’s practice cause we are 0-0 and playoffs start next Tuesday.”

Conley says they will be home for a few rounds. They are the defending 4A state champions.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerry Flakes, Jr.
SHERIFF: Georgia man in Wallace Walmart standoff has escaped custody
Crash at the intersection of Frog Level Road and Forlines Road.
Three car pile-up sends one of seven people to hospital
Daquavus Atkinson
DEPUTIES: Traffic stop ends in arrest of wanted man
Top left to right: Chi-ali Bunn, Elijah Caudle, Kenneth Pomeroy, Bottom: Rodney Alligood,...
Nash County deputies arrest 6 on federal firearm charges
Alder Marin-Sotelo
Escapee charged in Wake Co. deputy death caught in Mexico

Latest News

ECU women's lacrosse
ECU women’s lacrosse leads much of the game but falls to #8 Florida in AAC semifinals
Rose wins state lacrosse game over Jacksonville
J.H. Rose girls lacrosse pulls away from Jacksonville for State Playoff win
D.H. Conley baseball rallied to beat South Central 7-5
Conley baseball rallies to beat South Central, ECU commit Williams drives in winning runs
Conley blanks SC
D.H. Conley girls soccer blanks South Central to close regular season