D.H. Conley girls softball tops South Central to claim conference title outright

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - 19th ranked Conley softball shutout South Central 3-0 on Thursday night for the outright conference title.

Vikings freshman Taylor Getsinger the big hit. The throw to third got away and Mia Trueblood scored. Getsinger would later come in on a fielders choice. Conley went up 3-0.

Olivia Hadnott pitched a shutout in the circle. A big win on senior day for the Vikings.

“Having a conference championship is good for the school, good for these young ladies, good for the seniors,” says D.H. Conley head coach Wayne Deans, “It’s three in a row for them cause the COVID year obviously no one was champions. Right now we are thinking about tomorrow’s practice cause we are 0-0 and playoffs start next Tuesday.”

Conley says they will be home for a few rounds. They are the defending 4A state champions.

