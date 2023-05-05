D.H. Conley girls soccer blanks South Central to close regular season
Vikings 6, Falcons 0
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The D.H. Conley girls soccer team wrapped up the regular season with a 6-0 win over South Central.
The Falcons goalie Jasmin Palacios made a season-high 20 saves in the game. She’s one of the state and national leaders in saves.
Vikings got a pretty goal while we were there. Rebekah Ochoa played it in to Aubrey Mayberry for the header goal.
