D.H. Conley girls soccer blanks South Central to close regular season

Vikings 6, Falcons 0
By Eric Gullickson
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The D.H. Conley girls soccer team wrapped up the regular season with a 6-0 win over South Central.

The Falcons goalie Jasmin Palacios made a season-high 20 saves in the game. She’s one of the state and national leaders in saves.

Vikings got a pretty goal while we were there. Rebekah Ochoa played it in to Aubrey Mayberry for the header goal.

