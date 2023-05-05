Deputies seek assistance identifying armed robbery suspect

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help to catch the man they say robbed a Dollar General at gunpoint.

According to deputies, the man robbed the Dollar General on NC 33 East near Simpson on Wednesday evening at about 8:50 pm.

Deputies say store surveillance cameras caught images of the man during the robbery.

If you recognize the man in the pictures, please contact Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777. You can remain anonymous and if your tip leads to an arrest, you can receive a cash reward.

dollar general gun (Pitt Co SO)

dollar g rob (Pitt Co SO)

