Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Deputies seek assistance identifying armed robbery suspect

Dollar General Armed Robbery
Dollar General Armed Robbery(Pitt Co SO)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help to catch the man they say robbed a Dollar General at gunpoint.

According to deputies, the man robbed the Dollar General on NC 33 East near Simpson on Wednesday evening at about 8:50 pm.

Deputies say store surveillance cameras caught images of the man during the robbery.

If you recognize the man in the pictures, please contact Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777. You can remain anonymous and if your tip leads to an arrest, you can receive a cash reward.

dollar general gun
dollar general gun(Pitt Co SO)
dollar g rob
dollar g rob(Pitt Co SO)

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A helicopter from the Coast Guard station in Elizabeth City was brought in.
Coast Guard rescues plane crash victims near Pitt-Greenville Airport
Jerry Flakes, Jr.
SHERIFF: Georgia man in Wallace Walmart standoff has escaped custody
Daquavus Atkinson
DEPUTIES: Traffic stop ends in arrest of wanted man
Crash at the intersection of Frog Level Road and Forlines Road.
Three car pile-up sends one of seven people to hospital
Alder Marin-Sotelo
Escapee charged in Wake Co. deputy death caught in Mexico

Latest News

The university says 4,946 students got their degrees on Friday.
ECU Class of ‘23 turns their tassels
Lenoir Co. renovating administrative building in June; temporary locations announced
Gregory Morris
POLICE: Elementary teacher exposed himself to child
Jerry Flakes, Jr.
Duplin County manhunt ends with Georgia man caught in hospital parking lot