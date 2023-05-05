Advertise With Us
Deputies say drugs seized after car chase

Trestin Everette has been charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest, felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of schedule VI controlled substance, and probation violations.(Craven County SO)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Craven County Deputies say a man led them on a chase Wednesday that ended with the driver arrested and drugs seized.

According to deputies, 23-year-old Trestin Everette of New Bern refused to stop when deputies tried to pull him over, leading them on a chase that ended at US 70 and Garner Road.

Deputies said that Everette was on probation and had a suspended license. When deputies searched his vehicle they said they found methamphetamine and other drugs.

Everette was charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest, felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of schedule VI controlled substances, and probation violations.

Everette is being held on a $250,000.00 secured bond.

