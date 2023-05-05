Crystal Coast man charged in OD death of teen

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A Carteret County man has been arrested for murder after a woman died last year from an drug overdose.

Morehead City police have charged Hayden Hunter with second degree murder.

They say the 26-year-old Salter Path man is also facing drug charges from a related investigation.

Police said Krista Taylor, 19, of Morehead City, died from a fentanyl overdose on October 16th.

When he was arrested, police said Hunter was found with heroin, meth, and a gun.

Because of this, Carteret County deputies have charged him with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver heroin and possession with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine.

Hunter is being held on a $1.25 million bond.

