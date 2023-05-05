Advertise With Us
Conley baseball rallies to beat South Central, ECU commit Williams drives in winning runs

Vikings 7, Falcons 5
By Eric Gullickson
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 12:10 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The D.H. Conley baseball team rallied from three runs down in the 6th inning to beat South Central on Thursday night 7-5 on their senior night.

The Vikings put together a five-run 6th inning. Riley Treadaway drove in a pair of runs on what turned into a triple. ECU commit Riley Williams followed with a bases loaded clearing double.

“It really wouldn’t have happened without my teammates coming out and getting some hits in front of me,” said Williams, “Crucial swings on the ball and good takes. He threw a good pitch and I just took it the other way and it felt great.”

South Central had won the last few meetings with Conley. The win puts the Vikings in second place in the conference final standings. They will likely have a strong seed for the 4A playoffs.

J.H. Rose won at Havelock 16-7 to clinch the outright conference title. They told us they should be the top seed in 3A East with the victory.

