Actress Catherine Bach at Pitt Community College’s annual car show

(WNDU)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An actress well known for her role in a 1980′s comedy TV series will be signing autographs promoting an Eastern Carolina’s community college car show.

Catherine Bach, best known as Daisy Duke on the TV series “Duke of Hazzard” will be signing autographs and taking photos with fans at Pitt Community College to promote its 6th annual car show.

The Pitt Community College Car Show raised money for the college’s Automotive Systems Technology program.

The car show is Saturday at the Craig M. Goess Construction & Industrial Technology Building on PCC’s main campus. It starts at 11 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. with registration at 9 a.m.

The show will also feature several special award presentations, concessions for sale, door prizes, and a 50/50 drawing. Awards for the Top 35 Modern (1990-present) and Top 35 Classic (before 1990) will be presented at 2 p.m.

