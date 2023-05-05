Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

1st lunar eclipse of 2023 dims full moon ever so slightly

FILE - A penumbral lunar eclipse is seen from Lahore, Pakistan, on Feb. 11, 2017. Late Friday,...
FILE - A penumbral lunar eclipse is seen from Lahore, Pakistan, on Feb. 11, 2017. Late Friday, May 5, 2023, into Saturday, May 6, stargazers in Asia and Australia were treated to a penumbral lunar eclipse, where the moon got only a bit darker and did not exhibit the hallmarks of a total lunar eclipse.(AP Photo/K.M. Chaudhry, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Stargazers in Asia and Australia had the best seats for the year’s first lunar eclipse.

The four-hour eclipse got underway late Friday or early Saturday, depending on the location, as the moon slipped into the fringes of Earth’s shadow.

In what’s known as a penumbral lunar eclipse, the full moon passed within the outer part of Earth’s shadow, causing the moon to dim only slightly. Such an eclipse isn’t as dramatic as a partial lunar eclipse or a total lunar eclipse when the moon, Earth and sun are perfectly aligned.

The eclipse was visible from beginning to end, weather permitting, as far west as Saudi Arabia and Africa’s western coast, as far east as Japan and New Zealand’s South Island, and from the South Pole to Siberia. Almost all of Europe also got in on some of the action.

The Virtual Telescope Project planned to livestream the moon rising over the countryside in Tuscany, Italy.

“Even subtle astronomical events like this one make me excited and happy to share them,” astrophysicist Gianluca Masi, the project’s founder, said in an email.

The next lunar eclipse in October will put on a better display.

The eastern portions of both Americas will get to see at least part of a partial lunar eclipse, when some but not all of the moon passes through the Earth’s dark, central shadow. Asia, Africa and Europe will be treated to the whole show.

A total lunar eclipse isn’t on tap until 2025 with North America and the western half of South America in front-row seats.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerry Flakes, Jr.
SHERIFF: Georgia man in Wallace Walmart standoff has escaped custody
Daquavus Atkinson
DEPUTIES: Traffic stop ends in arrest of wanted man
Crash at the intersection of Frog Level Road and Forlines Road.
Three car pile-up sends one of seven people to hospital
Top left to right: Chi-ali Bunn, Elijah Caudle, Kenneth Pomeroy, Bottom: Rodney Alligood,...
Nash County deputies arrest 6 on federal firearm charges
Alder Marin-Sotelo
Escapee charged in Wake Co. deputy death caught in Mexico

Latest News

Broward Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of gunfire at a 7-Eleven in Dania Beach just...
12-year-old fatally shot, man wounded at Florida gas station
Jerry Flakes, Jr.
SHERIFF: Authorities continue search for Georgia man in Wallace Walmart standoff
The plane went down shortly before 9:00 a.m.
Small plane crashes into Tar River near Pitt-Greenville Airport
Anyone with the impacted products can return them to the Family Dollar store where they were...
Recall issued for Advil sold at Family Dollar