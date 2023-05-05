Advertise With Us
12-year-old fatally shot, man wounded at Florida gas station

Broward Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of gunfire at a 7-Eleven in Dania Beach just after 11 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DANIA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A man fatally shot a 12-year-old boy and wounded another man before turning the gun on himself inside a South Florida gas station, sheriff’s officials said Friday.

Broward Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of gunfire at a 7-Eleven in Dania Beach just after 11 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release.

The boy and the shooter both died at the scene, investigators said. A third person was taken to a hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds, the release said. A condition report was not immediately available.

Investigators said witnesses told them the man fired shots at a man in a vehicle that was parked outside the gas station. He then went inside the station and shot the boy, and then himself, the release said.

The names of the suspected shooter and the victims have not been released. An investigation is continuing and police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Dania Beach is just south of Fort Lauderdale on Florida’s Atlantic Coast.

