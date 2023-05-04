Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Decreasing Weekend Rain Chances

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’ll be another chilly start on Friday as most wake up in the 40s. Highs will once again be around 70 degrees. We’ve decreased rain chances on Saturday, but have raised chances for early next week. Saturday looks mostly dry while there still could be a few spotty showers on Sunday. You may start to feel the humidity a little more by Sunday.

Scattered rain chances increase Monday and Tuesday before a front arrives mid-week. Downpours could start to produce heavier rain as atmospheric moisture increases. In-between rain chances, highs consistently hit the 80s with overnight temperatures in the 60s. Slightly cooler and less humid air could slide in behind the front for the end of the week.

