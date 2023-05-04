What’s in Charlie’s hurricane preparedness kit?

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We’re in the midst of Hurricane Preparedness Week, as we look ahead to the start of hurricane season in June.

Having a preparedness kit that’s tailored to you and your family is key to weathering these storms.

Charlie Ironmonger unpacked his very own kit on ENC at Three Thursday with lots of advice about items to keep inside.

Recommendations for items to keep in your own kit can be found below. Ready.gov also has a list with other information included.

Remember to check your kit periodically to make sure items inside are still working and your food has not expired and your water is still good.

Items for kit:

Weather radio

Water

Non-perishable food

Solar-powered lantern

Batteries

Bug spray

Thermal blankets

Medicine/medical supplies

Important documents

Cash

First aid kit

Manual can opener

Solar-powered phone charger

Wrench or pliers

Moist towelettes

Dust mask/face mask

