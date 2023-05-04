Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

What’s in Charlie’s hurricane preparedness kit?

We’re in the midst of Hurricane Preparedness Week, as we look ahead to the start of hurricane season in June.
By WITN Web Team and Courtney Bunting
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We’re in the midst of Hurricane Preparedness Week, as we look ahead to the start of hurricane season in June.

Having a preparedness kit that’s tailored to you and your family is key to weathering these storms.

Charlie Ironmonger unpacked his very own kit on ENC at Three Thursday with lots of advice about items to keep inside.

Recommendations for items to keep in your own kit can be found below. Ready.gov also has a list with other information included.

Remember to check your kit periodically to make sure items inside are still working and your food has not expired and your water is still good.

Items for kit:

  • Weather radio
  • Water
  • Non-perishable food
  • Solar-powered lantern
  • Batteries
  • Bug spray
  • Thermal blankets
  • Medicine/medical supplies
  • Important documents
  • Cash
  • First aid kit
  • Manual can opener
  • Solar-powered phone charger
  • Wrench or pliers
  • Moist towelettes
  • Dust mask/face mask

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerry Flakes, Jr.
Georgia man facing charges in Wallace Walmart standoff
Top left to right: Chi-ali Bunn, Elijah Caudle, Kenneth Pomeroy, Bottom: Rodney Alligood,...
Nash County deputies arrest 6 on federal firearm charges
First responders are on the scene of a shooting in Midtown Atlanta on Wednesday.
1 killed, at least 4 hurt in Atlanta medical building shooting; suspect captured, police say
Officers released surveillance photos of vandalism that happened recently at the Town Common.
WHO ARE WE: Greenville police looking for ‘common criminals’
Wayne County woman celebrates $100,000 scratch-off win

Latest News

Jerry Flakes, Jr.
SHERIFF: Georgia man in Wallace Walmart standoff has escaped custody
What’s in Charlie’s hurricane preparedness kit?
What’s in Charlie’s hurricane preparedness kit?
Man accused of breaking into dozens of stores in multiple counties facing more charges
DEPUTIES: Traffic stop ends in arrest of wanted man