What’s in Charlie’s hurricane preparedness kit?
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We’re in the midst of Hurricane Preparedness Week, as we look ahead to the start of hurricane season in June.
Having a preparedness kit that’s tailored to you and your family is key to weathering these storms.
Charlie Ironmonger unpacked his very own kit on ENC at Three Thursday with lots of advice about items to keep inside.
Recommendations for items to keep in your own kit can be found below. Ready.gov also has a list with other information included.
Remember to check your kit periodically to make sure items inside are still working and your food has not expired and your water is still good.
Items for kit:
- Weather radio
- Water
- Non-perishable food
- Solar-powered lantern
- Batteries
- Bug spray
- Thermal blankets
- Medicine/medical supplies
- Important documents
- Cash
- First aid kit
- Manual can opener
- Solar-powered phone charger
- Wrench or pliers
- Moist towelettes
- Dust mask/face mask
