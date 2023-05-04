Advertise With Us
West Beaufort Boat Access and parking closes May 8 for renovations

The property will be temporarily closing for upgrades and renovations.
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A popular boat access will be temporarily closed for upgrades and renovations.

Carteret County will shut down the West Beaufort Boat Access on Town Creek Drive. The lot will be closed starting Monday and will be closed for approximately two weeks.

Carteret Marine Services will be installing new floating docks, resurfacing the parking lot, adding new signs and fencing, and upgrading the lighting system.

The public will not be allowed onto the property until all work is complete, the county says.

