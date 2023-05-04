Advertise With Us
Washington head football coach Perry Owens steps down

Owens will be an assistant coach at Edenton Holmes
By Eric Gullickson
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Washington high football coach Perry Owens announced he is stepping down on Wednesday. He is going back home to Edenton Holmes to be an assistant coach. He says staffing shortage was a big reason for the change.

“I’m at practice with 75 kids after coaching them in weightlifting all day long. It is impossible to get that many kids coached at the level we have been able to in the last three seasons,” says coach Owens, “So, ultimately I met and had conversations Beaufort County Schools has been amazing to me, Washington high school has been amazing to me. But unfortunately, there weren’t any hires that were going to be able to come open and help us this spring. So, I started entertaining offers I have been getting for months and years in some cases. Home called and it was going to be the best move for me and my family.”

The Pam Pack went 3-7 this past season after going 7-2 and 10-3 the previous two.

In other coaching news Dixon has a new head football coach Kelly Davis.

