Three car pile-up sends one of seven people to hospital

Crash at the intersection of Frog Level Road and Forlines Road.
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - On Wednesday, an accident in Eastern Carolina involves three cars at a Pitt County intersection.

Winterville Community Fire Department says yesterday evening they arrived at the intersection of Frog Level Road and Forlines Road after getting calls about a car collision with injuries.

According to firefighters, three cars and seven people were involved in the accident. Of the seven people, only one was taken to ECU Health Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

