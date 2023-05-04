Advertise With Us
State agriculture commissioner visiting Craven County Schools

(NC Department of Agriculture)
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 19 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -North Carolina Commissioner of Agriculture Steve Troxler is visiting schools here in the east today!

The commissioner will make visits to west craven high school FFA classes at Craven County Schools and plans to discuss the new research center in Raleigh as well as the good agriculture practice certification, also known as GAP.

The visit will take place this morning between 10 to 11 a.m. with a luncheon being held afterward at Vanceboro Farm Life Elementary from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. this afternoon.

A panel discussion will follow the luncheon from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. this afternoon where the commissioner of the USDA and more will discuss ways to strengthen the Farm School Program in our state.

