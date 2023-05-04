Advertise With Us
Rose baseball locks up at least a share of the conference title with win over New Bern

Rampants 8, Bears 1
J.H. Rose earns at least a share of the conference title with win over New Bern.(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - 6th ranked J.H. Rose picked up an 8-1 win over New Bern Wednesday evening. UNC commit Hugh Collins went 6.2 innings on the bump.

Davis Hathaway struck out the final batter as the Rampants clinched at least a share of the Big Carolina conference title.

They can win it outright with a win at Havelock on Thursday. Likely the top seed in 3A East too.

