Rose baseball locks up at least a share of the conference title with win over New Bern

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - 6th ranked J.H. Rose picked up an 8-1 win over New Bern Wednesday evening. UNC commit Hugh Collins went 6.2 innings on the bump.

Davis Hathaway struck out the final batter as the Rampants clinched at least a share of the Big Carolina conference title.

They can win it outright with a win at Havelock on Thursday. Likely the top seed in 3A East too.

