POLICE: Kids caught breaking and entering in Kinston

A police car.
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolina law enforcement say they found multiple children attempting to break into a home Wednesday.

Kinston Police Department went to a home on East Lenoir Avenue after getting a call reporting a possible breaking and entering yesterday.

Officers say when they arrived, they found 5 kids between the ages of 11 and 15 years old.

KPD said they were returned to their guardians, and officers will be following up with Juvenile Justice.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

