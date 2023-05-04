POLICE: Kids caught breaking and entering in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolina law enforcement say they found multiple children attempting to break into a home Wednesday.

Kinston Police Department went to a home on East Lenoir Avenue after getting a call reporting a possible breaking and entering yesterday.

Officers say when they arrived, they found 5 kids between the ages of 11 and 15 years old.

KPD said they were returned to their guardians, and officers will be following up with Juvenile Justice.

