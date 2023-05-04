Advertise With Us
Nearby gunfire cancels two high school games in Edenton

Police said this surveillance photo shows one of the cars involved in the shooting.
Police said this surveillance photo shows one of the cars involved in the shooting.(Edenton police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
EDENTON, N.C. (WITN) - Two games Wednesday night at one Eastern Carolina high school were called off after gunfire erupted nearby.

Edenton police said shortly after 7:00 p.m. shots were fired between two vehicles on Bond Street, which is about a block away from John A. Holmes High School where a baseball and softball game was underway.

School staff immediately used lockdown protocol and no students or spectators were injured, according to police.

The softball game was between Holmes and Camden County, while Holmes was playing Southampton Academy in baseball on the other field.

Officers learned that the shooting came from two vehicles parked beside each other. One white car had its front headlight and driver mirror damaged, while the other, a silver car, should also have damage, police said.

Anyone with information on last night’s shooting should call Edenton police’s tip line at 252-632-0303.

There’s no word on when the games will be rescheduled.

