NC Attorney General Josh Stein introduces a Family Technology Agreement

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Over the past decade, social media and online presence have negatively impacted the way people interact and communicate. Several studies show an increase in mental health issues like depression and anxiety to be co-related to social media and internet use, according to the National Institute of Health.

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein, is taking action to promote internet safety.

“Keeping kids safe is the most important thing we do. Middle schoolers are spending five and a half hours a day online, high schoolers eight and a half hours. so we’ve got to make sure these kids have the tools they need to use these resources responsibly and we want parents to be a critical part of those conversations,” Stein told WITN.

The Family Technology Agreement is a practical way for parents to have vital conversations with their children about social media and the internet.

The resource is not only intended to ensure safety but also mental well-being.

Parents can print off the online agreement for both parents and children to sign in order to open up a conversation about safety, boundaries, and rules.

“We have some basic tips: don’t talk to strangers, don’t put stuff online you don’t want somebody else to see. if you’re confused or scared, talk to an adult, talk to your parent, and then also remember that there’s a wonderful and big world outside that’s not online,” Stein said.

Eastern Elementary Principal and parent, Allison Setser, has seen the impacts of social media and the internet firsthand and believes boundaries should also start in the home.

“My 20-year-old, my youngest, we probably gave her a phone much too young, and we just see her friend group having a lot of anxiety, a lot of need for therapists, a lot of just social angst whereas my daughter was one that would play outside and swim, ride a bicycle, and I just saw that as a completely different validation for her and her friend group.”

To print off your own agreement, you can visit here so that you and your child can sit down and sign in order to open up a conversation about internet safety.

The hope for the family tech agreement is to be a launching pad for families to express the great responsibility that comes along with social media as well as go over the signs of predatory behaviors and scams.

