Man accused of breaking into dozens of stores in multiple counties facing more charges

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Duplin County deputies have added charges to a growing list against a man they say broke into numerous stores across several counties.

WITN first reported on April 19th that Dalian Green, 60, of Weldon, was arrested on April 14 after deputies and police in several jurisdictions said were able to link him to 52 commercial break-ins in 20 counties since 2020. In each of the break-ins, police say Green stole cartons of cigarettes.

In addition to the charges previously reported, Duplin County deputies say they have charged Green with three counts of breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, possession of burglary tools, and injury to personal property.

According to Duplin County deputies, the charges in Duplin County came from a June 29, 2022 break-in at R-Mart in Albertson, a July 23, 2022 break-in at Bucks Corner in Chinquapin, and an October 23, 2022 break-in at Friendly Mart in Pink Hill.

According to the Duplin and Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Offices, the various counties connected Green to the break-ins when Lieutenant Mike Sawyer with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office began contacting the sheriff’s offices and police departments after he noticed similarities in the break-ins.

Deputies say Sawyer was able to connect the break-ins after he reviewed video from several of the stores that had been broken into and noticed that the person breaking in had used a very unusual way to make entry into the business.

Lt. Sawyer then started to reach out to other area departments to see if they had any similar types of break-ins in their areas using the way to get into the store, collecting and sharing information with them over the next several months.

By sharing the information with several agencies, the group was able to figure out that they were all looking for the same person who had committed the same type of break-ins using the same unusual way to break in each time.

The agencies say they were also able to work together to create a timeline as well as determine that a white Cadillac was being driven each time.

Green was finally arrested after deputies say he broke into a store in Rockingham County. Several of the counties involved in the investigation have since charged Green with various break-ins across the state. He is currently being held in the Rockingham County Jail under a $700,000 bond.

Deputies say they expect more counties will file charges against Green.

