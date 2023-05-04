Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Greenville’s ‘Ride of Silence’ on May 17th

This is the 18th year the ‘Ride of Silence’ has been held in Greenville.
This is the 18th year the ‘Ride of Silence’ has been held in Greenville.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Plans are being finalized for this year’s ‘Ride of Silence’ in Greenville.

Greenville cyclists will join those worldwide in the annual memorial and advocacy ride on May 17th that honors people who have been killed or injured in bicycle accidents.

This is the 18th year the ‘Ride of Silence’ has been held in Greenville.

The 10-mile, slow-paced ride hopes to draw attention to the public about cycling safety. The event will start at 6:30 p.m. from the Greenville Bicycle Company on Clark Street with full police escort.

To support those doing the ride and May being National Bicycle Month, Greenville Bicycle Company will give people a free basic safety check for their bicycle, making sure it is operationally safe and in good working condition. They can be reached at 252-373-2020.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerry Flakes, Jr.
Georgia man facing charges in Wallace Walmart standoff
Top left to right: Chi-ali Bunn, Elijah Caudle, Kenneth Pomeroy, Bottom: Rodney Alligood,...
Nash County deputies arrest 6 on federal firearm charges
First responders are on the scene of a shooting in Midtown Atlanta on Wednesday.
1 killed, at least 4 hurt in Atlanta medical building shooting; suspect captured, police say
Officers released surveillance photos of vandalism that happened recently at the Town Common.
WHO ARE WE: Greenville police looking for ‘common criminals’
Wayne County woman celebrates $100,000 scratch-off win

Latest News

Nearby gunfire cancels two high school games in Edenton
New Bern police say Paul Turco of New Bern is facing multiple charges of sexual exploitation of...
New Bern man faces multiple charges of sexual exploitation of a child
Police said this surveillance photo shows one of the cars involved in the shooting.
Nearby gunfire cancels two high school games in Edenton
A police car.
POLICE: Kids caught breaking and entering in Kinston