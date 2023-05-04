Greenville’s ‘Ride of Silence’ on May 17th

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Plans are being finalized for this year’s ‘Ride of Silence’ in Greenville.

Greenville cyclists will join those worldwide in the annual memorial and advocacy ride on May 17th that honors people who have been killed or injured in bicycle accidents.

This is the 18th year the ‘Ride of Silence’ has been held in Greenville.

The 10-mile, slow-paced ride hopes to draw attention to the public about cycling safety. The event will start at 6:30 p.m. from the Greenville Bicycle Company on Clark Street with full police escort.

To support those doing the ride and May being National Bicycle Month, Greenville Bicycle Company will give people a free basic safety check for their bicycle, making sure it is operationally safe and in good working condition. They can be reached at 252-373-2020.

