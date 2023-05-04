Advertise With Us
Escapee charged in Wake Co. deputy death caught in Mexico

Alder Marin-Sotelo
Alder Marin-Sotelo(FBI)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
FARMVILLE, VA. (WITN) - The FBI says a man who escaped from a Virginia jail over the weekend has been caught in Mexico.

Alder Marin-Sotelo was being held in the Piedmont Regional Jail in Farmville, Virginia on several charges, including those for the murder Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd.

The FBI says the man was taken into custody by Mexican authorities around 1:00 p.m. today. He was caught in Guerrero, Mexico, which is some 600 miles south of the U.S. border.

Marin-Sotelo escaped from the jail early Sunday when police say he climbed a fence at the jail and drove away in a red or burgundy Ford Mustang.

On Monday police in North Carolina say they arrested Marin-Sotelo’s sister, Adriana Marin-Sotelo, and charged her with assisting in his escape by allegedly having the car left in the parking lot for Sotelo to use to flee.

