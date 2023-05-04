Advertise With Us
ENC man faces multiple charges of sexual exploitation of a child

New Bern police say Paul Turco of New Bern is facing multiple charges of sexual exploitation of...
New Bern police say Paul Turco of New Bern is facing multiple charges of sexual exploitation of a minor.(New Bern Police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 9:09 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A man in eastern North Carolina is facing numerous charges for sexual exploitation of children.

New Bern police say that 30-year-old Paul Turco of New Bern was arrested on Wednesday after a joint investigation by New Bern police, the FBI, and the SBI Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force.

Police did not release specifics about the charges against Turco except to say that he has been charged with 11 counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, one count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, and one count of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Turco is being held in the Craven County jail under a $1,000,000 secured bond.

