ECU football leading receiver Winstead signs UDFA with San Francisco

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU wide receiver Isaiah Winstead posted videos of himself working out and asking someone to pick him up over the weekend. Zay got signed Wednesday as an undrafted free agent by the San Francisco 49ers.

Thank You GOD !! Only opinion that matter! Y’all won’t regret it ! @49ers pic.twitter.com/tn1hBn7Urk — Isaiah Winstead 🧛🏾‍♂️ (@Zayti99y_) May 3, 2023

The Pirates top receiver had over a thousand yards this season and 6 touchdowns in 13 games. Two big ones in the bowl game win.

