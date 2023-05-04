Advertise With Us
ECU football leading receiver Winstead signs UDFA with San Francisco

Winstead had over 1,000 yards and 6 touchdowns this season.
Isaiah Winstead
By Eric Gullickson
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU wide receiver Isaiah Winstead posted videos of himself working out and asking someone to pick him up over the weekend. Zay got signed Wednesday as an undrafted free agent by the San Francisco 49ers.

The Pirates top receiver had over a thousand yards this season and 6 touchdowns in 13 games. Two big ones in the bowl game win.

