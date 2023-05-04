Advertise With Us
Eastern Carolina county to be affected by scheduled water outage

Water Outage
Water Outage(KPLC)
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 11 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A planned water shut-off is scheduled for a county here in the east.

The outage will affect an estimated 700 to 800 Craven County water system customers between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday.

The impacted service area is off Adam Creek’s Road and north of Ball Farm Road. However, customers on Ball Farm Road are not expected to be affected.

The outage is for a water main relocation in connection with the NCDOT replacing a culvert boot at the Clubfoot Creek crossing.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

