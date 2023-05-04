East Carolina University Grad Bash tonight

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina university is hosting a celebration event tonight for its graduates.

Before East Carolina University graduates walk at their commencement ceremony Friday morning, they’ll have a chance to enjoy some festivities Thursday evening.

The ECU Grad Bash is an annual event that takes place before graduation and celebrates spring commencement participants and their families.

The event will feature food trucks, free soft drinks and water, and alcoholic beverages for purchase, as well as yard games and live music.

The event is open to all ages and admission is free.

ECU Grad Bash will run from 5 P.M. to 9 P.M. tonight at the North Side parking lot of Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.

