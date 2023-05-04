DROUGHT UPDATE: Eastern NC drought free for 1st time in nearly 8 months

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Thursday’s updated Drought Monitor reflects and end to the long run of drought conditions across eastern NC. In fact, the entire state of North Carolina is now completely drought free.

Today’s update marks this first time all of eastern NC has been completely drought free since the middle of October 2022. A wet month of April brought 5-7 inches of rain to much of eastern Carolina finally bringing and end to the nearly 8 months of abnormally dry conditions. You have to go back over 2 years, all the way to April of 2021 to find a completely drought free map of the entire state of North Carolina.

Drought free conditions for NC (Jim Howard)

Dry conditions persist around the Albemarle Sound (Jim Howard)

