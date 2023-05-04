Advertise With Us
Congressman Don Davis visiting Pitt County

Don Davis
Don Davis(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A congressman will visit Eastern Carolina Thursday.

Congressman Don Davis will be in the east today to hear from those in the agriculture community.

Davis will host a listening session in order to get input about their priorities as the negotiations around the 2023 Farm Bill continue.

The listening session will take place at the Pitt County Agriculture Center in Greenville at 7 P.M.

This is the final stop on a week-long tour of the east to hear from constituents that could be impacted by the bill.

