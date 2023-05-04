Advertise With Us
DEPUTIES: Traffic stop ends in arrest of wanted man

Daquavus Atkinson
Daquavus Atkinson(Pitt Co SO)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An ENC traffic stop ended with the arrest of a man deputies say was wanted.

Pitt County deputies said they pulled over 23-year-old Daquavus Atkinson of Greenville Monday afternoon on Greenville Blvd after they saw him commit a traffic violation.

According to deputies, they arrested Atkinson after they found out he was wanted in Pitt County as an absconder from probation and parole as well as several warrants for illegal distribution of narcotics.

Atkinson was given a $140,000 bond and is being held at the Pitt County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

