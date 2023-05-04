DEPUTIES: Hertford Co. school and county office vandalized by kids

WINTON, N.C. (WITN) - One child has been charged after extensive vandalism was found at a school and a county office in Hertford County.

Hertford County deputies say an alarm alerted them late Sunday night to C.S. Brown Stem School in Winton.

Deputies discovered a broken window and then learned someone broke into a room where the surveillance system was destroyed.

They then found that the Office of Aging building which is located behind the school had also been burglarized.

Inside they found computers, televisions, phones, and other electronic equipment had been vandalized or destroyed, chairs and tables flipped over, appliances damaged, and dish soap and chocolate syrup spread on the floors and walls.

Deputies say a county vehicle was also taken, but later returned.

Surveillance footage showed four young men with masks in and around the buildings, according to deputies.

While one has been charged, deputies are still working on learning the names of the other three.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.