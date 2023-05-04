Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Craven County community elated after school board votes to keep J.T. Barber Elementary K5

By Jaylen Holloway
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Nine days ago parents, teachers, and more sat in on a special called Craven County Board of Education meeting.

People in attendance felt the board’s decision to hold off on whether or not to change J.T. Barber Elementary School from K5, would push board members towards voting for the change.

However, they were surprised Wednesday night after the board unanimously voted in favor of keeping the historic school’s current grade levels the same.

Sounds of elation filled the J.T. Barber auditorium for about five minutes straight after the board’s collective decision.

Several concerned parents and grandparents were flocking to speak at the podium prior to the board’s unanimous vote. Many wanted to know why the school system was considering shifting J.T. Barber to pre-K only or pre-K and kindergarten only.

If board members voted for the change, students in the remaining grades would’ve been moved to different nearby schools in the county, ultimately affecting families who live within walking distance from J.T. Barber.

Parents like Dachante Jenkins spoke about the difficulty she and her two children would’ve had getting to school.

“I’m going to have a time trying to go pick them up because I don’t have a car,” Jenkins said. “They can ride a school bus, but there’s times when they need to be picked up. It’ll really put me in a bind.”

Craven County School Board member, Jennifer Darcy says the decision to change J.T. Barber felt rushed.

“We need to see details and data before we’re ready to discuss big changes in the lives of our students and their families,” Darcy said. “I for one am not for try any new idea when I can’t be assured it’s in our student’s best interest.”

Some consider J.T. Barber to be a low-performing school, however, people in the community believe the students just need the same resources other schools in the county are provided.

In addition to the news, board members also say J.T. Barber administrators will now have an extra year to look at the school’s restart plan.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerry Flakes, Jr.
Georgia man facing charges in Wallace Walmart standoff
Top left to right: Chi-ali Bunn, Elijah Caudle, Kenneth Pomeroy, Bottom: Rodney Alligood,...
Nash County deputies arrest 6 on federal firearm charges
First responders are on the scene of a shooting in Midtown Atlanta on Wednesday.
1 killed, at least 4 hurt in Atlanta medical building shooting; suspect captured, police say
Officers released surveillance photos of vandalism that happened recently at the Town Common.
WHO ARE WE: Greenville police looking for ‘common criminals’
Wayne County woman celebrates $100,000 scratch-off win

Latest News

NCEL 05-03-2023
NCEL 05-3-2023
Powerball Winning Numbers for 4-12-2023 11pm
Powerball 5-3-23
Craven County community elated after school board votes to keep J.T. Barber Elementary K5
Craven County community elated after school board votes to keep J.T. Barber Elementary K5
ENC man faces multiple charges of sexual exploitation of a child
ENC man faces multiple charges of sexual exploitation of a child