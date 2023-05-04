Craven County community elated after school board votes to keep J.T. Barber Elementary K5

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Nine days ago parents, teachers, and more sat in on a special called Craven County Board of Education meeting.

People in attendance felt the board’s decision to hold off on whether or not to change J.T. Barber Elementary School from K5, would push board members towards voting for the change.

However, they were surprised Wednesday night after the board unanimously voted in favor of keeping the historic school’s current grade levels the same.

Sounds of elation filled the J.T. Barber auditorium for about five minutes straight after the board’s collective decision.

Several concerned parents and grandparents were flocking to speak at the podium prior to the board’s unanimous vote. Many wanted to know why the school system was considering shifting J.T. Barber to pre-K only or pre-K and kindergarten only.

If board members voted for the change, students in the remaining grades would’ve been moved to different nearby schools in the county, ultimately affecting families who live within walking distance from J.T. Barber.

Parents like Dachante Jenkins spoke about the difficulty she and her two children would’ve had getting to school.

“I’m going to have a time trying to go pick them up because I don’t have a car,” Jenkins said. “They can ride a school bus, but there’s times when they need to be picked up. It’ll really put me in a bind.”

Craven County School Board member, Jennifer Darcy says the decision to change J.T. Barber felt rushed.

“We need to see details and data before we’re ready to discuss big changes in the lives of our students and their families,” Darcy said. “I for one am not for try any new idea when I can’t be assured it’s in our student’s best interest.”

Some consider J.T. Barber to be a low-performing school, however, people in the community believe the students just need the same resources other schools in the county are provided.

In addition to the news, board members also say J.T. Barber administrators will now have an extra year to look at the school’s restart plan.

