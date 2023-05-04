Advertise With Us
Aurora museum hosting fossil festival Memorial Day weekend

The North Carolina Fossil Festival, hosted by the Aurora Fossil Museum for Memorial Day weekend.
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AURORA, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolinians can celebrate the distant past and honor veterans in one event.

The Aurora Fossil Museum will be hosting the popular North Carolina Fossil Festival May 26-29. Participants will be able to celebrate the rich fossil record of Eastern Carolina.

Events are to include a community picnic and movie night Friday, a STEM fossil dig and live performances Saturday and Sunday, then a 5K race and a breakfast to honor local veterans and first responders on Memorial Day.

Limited-time merchandise for the Fossil Festival will be sold and all proceeds going back into the museum as a nonprofit.

Veterans and first responders interested in the breakfast should RSVP at (252) 322-4238 by May 19.

For more event details, check the full schedule on the North Carolina Fossil Festival website or call the museum at (252) 322-4238.

