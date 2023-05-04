Aurora museum hosting fossil festival Memorial Day weekend

AURORA, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolinians can celebrate the distant past and honor veterans in one event.

The Aurora Fossil Museum will be hosting the popular North Carolina Fossil Festival May 26-29. Participants will be able to celebrate the rich fossil record of Eastern Carolina.

Events are to include a community picnic and movie night Friday, a STEM fossil dig and live performances Saturday and Sunday, then a 5K race and a breakfast to honor local veterans and first responders on Memorial Day.

Limited-time merchandise for the Fossil Festival will be sold and all proceeds going back into the museum as a nonprofit.

Veterans and first responders interested in the breakfast should RSVP at (252) 322-4238 by May 19.

For more event details, check the full schedule on the North Carolina Fossil Festival website or call the museum at (252) 322-4238.

