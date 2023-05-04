14th ranked ECU baseball falls to UNC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - 14th ranked ECU baseball got a great pitching effort from a number of their hurlers but fell to North Carolina 2-1 on Wednesday night at Clark-LeClair Stadium.

The Pirates had 5,991 on hand to see them for their midweek game. The third largest crowd in Clark-LeClair stadium history.

Garrett Saylor had the start and went four innings. He allowed one run on two hits. The only run coming on a home run for Vance Honeycutt.

Jacob Jenkins-Cowart would tie the game up with an rbi single in the 4th to make it 1-1.

The Heels got one more across on a fielder’s choice in the 6th to go ahead 2-1.

Carter Spivey worked out of the pen and threw three hitless innings. Wyatt Lunsford Shenkman came in and threw a scoreless 9th inning.

Like earlier in the season, the Pirates had no answer for Max Carlson who threw three scoreless, hitless innings to close out the game and get the save.

ECU falls to 31-14. UNC improves to 29-17.

East Carolina is at Cincinnati this weekend for a three-game American Athletic Conference series.

