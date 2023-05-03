Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Coldest Night of the Week

Less wind, slightly higher temperatures heading into the weekend
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder(WITN)
By Zach Holder
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The coldest night of the week is expected tonight as temperatures fall as low as the low to mid-40s! No frost is expected. We’ll quickly warm up Thursday into the 60s by lunch and hit highs around 70 degrees.

Winds should finally start to calm down with breezy winds Thursday but not anywhere as windy as Monday through Wednesday has been. Clouds increase on Friday with showers expected Saturday and Sunday. It won’t be a washout and we’re not expecting storms or heavy rain like last weekend. Highs in the 70s are expected over the weekend. 80s return next week along with increasing humidity. That could help lead to spotty shower chances each day.

Download and check the WITN Weather App for Daily and Hourly forecasts for where you live.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerry Flakes, Jr.
Georgia man facing charges in Wallace Walmart standoff
The crash happened around 1:45 p.m.
Driver killed in Highway 11 tractor-trailer crash identified
Winterville Community Fire Department says the collision happened at the "K Intersection"
Pitt County collision at “K Intersection” sends driver to hospital
The head-on collision happened Monday morning.
Head-on collision sends two to hospital
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Affidavit: Woman charged in DUI crash that killed bride refused sobriety test, needed help standing

Latest News

According to Bay County health officials, hundreds of thousands of gallons of raw sewage was...
214,000 gallons of sewage spill into Tar River
Khalice Dove
Deep Run man facing multiple drug charges after raid on home
Beaufort Wooden Boat Show
Beaufort Wooden Boat Show returns this weekend
Alder Marin-Sotelo
Reward for jail escapee is now up to $70k