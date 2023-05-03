Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Coldest Night of the Week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The coldest night of the week is expected tonight as temperatures fall as low as the low to mid-40s! No frost is expected. We’ll quickly warm up Thursday into the 60s by lunch and hit highs around 70 degrees.

Winds should finally start to calm down with breezy winds Thursday but not anywhere as windy as Monday through Wednesday has been. Clouds increase on Friday with showers expected Saturday and Sunday. It won’t be a washout and we’re not expecting storms or heavy rain like last weekend. Highs in the 70s are expected over the weekend. 80s return next week along with increasing humidity. That could help lead to spotty shower chances each day.

Download and check the WITN Weather App for Daily and Hourly forecasts for where you live.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.