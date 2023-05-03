Advertise With Us
Woman arrested after spitting on Kinston police officers

Tajma Johnson
Tajma Johnson(Kinston Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolina law enforcement arrested a woman after a disturbance call.

Kinston Police Department arrested Tajma Johnson after going to the Mitchell Wooten Apartments for a disturbance call.

At the apartment, officers say they de-escalated a situation between Johnson and another female. However, authorities say Johnson became agitated with officers and made threats to assault them and then spit on them.

KPD says Johnson was charged with four counts of assault on a law enforcement officer, two counts of felony malicious conduct but a prisoner, and communicating threats.

Johnson is in the Lenoir County Jail.

