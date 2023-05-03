Woman arrested after spitting on Kinston police officers

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolina law enforcement arrested a woman after a disturbance call.

Kinston Police Department arrested Tajma Johnson after going to the Mitchell Wooten Apartments for a disturbance call.

At the apartment, officers say they de-escalated a situation between Johnson and another female. However, authorities say Johnson became agitated with officers and made threats to assault them and then spit on them.

KPD says Johnson was charged with four counts of assault on a law enforcement officer, two counts of felony malicious conduct but a prisoner, and communicating threats.

Johnson is in the Lenoir County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.