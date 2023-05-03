Wife charged with murder in husband’s death
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HERTFORD, N.C. (WITN) - A Hertford woman is in jail after deputies say she killed her husband.
According to the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to a home on Stokes Street in Hertford after receiving a request for a well-being check.
When deputies arrived they say they found Ronnie Coke’s body inside.
Deputies said they have charged Coke’s wife, Shaunell Miller, with second-degree murder.
Miller is being held at the Albemarle District Jail under a $450,000 bond.
