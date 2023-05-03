Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Wife charged with murder in husband’s death

Murder Investigation
Murder Investigation(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERTFORD, N.C. (WITN) - A Hertford woman is in jail after deputies say she killed her husband.

According to the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to a home on Stokes Street in Hertford after receiving a request for a well-being check.

When deputies arrived they say they found Ronnie Coke’s body inside.

Deputies said they have charged Coke’s wife, Shaunell Miller, with second-degree murder.

Miller is being held at the Albemarle District Jail under a $450,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerry Flakes, Jr.
Georgia man facing charges in Wallace Walmart standoff
The crash happened around 1:45 p.m.
Driver killed in Highway 11 tractor-trailer crash identified
Winterville Community Fire Department says the collision happened at the "K Intersection"
Pitt County collision at “K Intersection” sends driver to hospital
The head-on collision happened Monday morning.
Head-on collision sends two to hospital
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Affidavit: Woman charged in DUI crash that killed bride refused sobriety test, needed help standing

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder
Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Coldest Night of the Week
According to Bay County health officials, hundreds of thousands of gallons of raw sewage was...
214,000 gallons of sewage spill into Tar River
Khalice Dove
Deep Run man facing multiple drug charges after raid on home
Beaufort Wooden Boat Show
Beaufort Wooden Boat Show returns this weekend