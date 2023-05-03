WHO ARE WE: Greenville police looking for ‘common criminals’

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Greenville need your help in locating some common criminals.

Officers released surveillance photos of vandalism that happened recently at the Town Common.

Police said the group ripped off a custom-made table top off one of the Riverside Recreation tables and threw it into the Tar River.

Officers say friends of the criminals recorded the entire thing, as did city surveillance cameras. Police said the vandals got away in a truck and an SUV.

Anyone who knows who the vandals are should call Greenville police at 252-521-0077.

Police said the vandals left in these vehicles. (Greenville police)

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.